Oil to score biggest monthly gain in over a year on tightening supply; Brent over $85/bbl
Oil prices were set to post their biggest monthly gains in more than a year on Monday, on expectations that Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply.

More actively traded October Brent crude futures rose 73 cents, or 0.9%, to $85.14 a barrel by 11:32 a.m. EDT (1532 GMT). The September Brent contract, which will expire at settlement on Monday, was trading 0.6% higher at $85.52 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 85 cents, or 1.1%, to $81.43 a barrel.

Brent and WTI settled on Friday at their highest levels since April, gaining for a fifth straight week. Both are on track to close July with their biggest monthly gains since January 2022.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading higher by 1.57 per cent at 6,682 per bbl, having swung between 6,592 and 6,718 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 6,579 per barrel.

 

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 10:25 PM IST
