Oil to score biggest monthly gain in over a year on tightening supply; Brent over $85/bbl1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Brent and WTI settled on Friday at their highest levels since April, gaining for a fifth straight week.
Oil prices were set to post their biggest monthly gains in more than a year on Monday, on expectations that Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply.
