Oil touches seven-week high amid demand optimism, war concerns; brent crude at $85.53/bbl
Brent crude futures for August, set to expire on Thursday, increased by 20 cents to $85.53 a barrel by 12:35 GMT, while the more actively traded September contract rose by 21 cents to $84.74.
Oil prices reached seven-week highs on Wednesday, driven by optimism about summer demand and concerns over escalating conflicts, despite an industry report indicating an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories.
