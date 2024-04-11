The world’s top commodity traders and analysts are increasingly confident of a bullish oil market into the second half of the year after Brent crude prices pierced $90 per barrel for the first time in months. The elevation in crude prices comes after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) kept its output policy unchanged till mid-2024 and pressed some oil producing nations to adhere to the output cuts put in place for this year.

Following OPEC's stance, the views of leading trading houses have shifted markedly in just a few weeks. Morgan Stanley hiked its Q3 Brent crude outlook by $4 to $94 over geopolitical conflicts, while analysts see a supply deficit of one million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 due to the prevailing OPEC cuts.

Brent crude is currently trading near a five-month high as strong supply-demand fundamentals combine with a significant dose of geopolitical risk due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. However, some analysts are also saying that crude prices will remain elevated in 2024 even if Middle East geopolitical tensions cool down due to the market deficit and supply tightness.

Oil traders expect market tightness over high demand in 2024

Russell Hardy, chief executive officer of Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent trader, said his firm now expects demand growth of 1.9 million barrels a day this year — that’s more than 30 per cent higher than the current view of the International Energy Agency, which acts as the industry standard.

If achieved, that figure would almost match the growth from 2023, which was unusually high as the world continued to emerge from the Covid pandemic. Rivals Trafigura Group and Gunvor Group also expressed optimism around demand, citing strong global economic growth and robust recent data respectively.

“We are on track to have an extremely tight global oil market," Sebastian Barrack, head of commodities at hedge fund Citadel said on Monday at the FT Commodities Global Summit. “OPEC has definitely regained control."

Oil prices will stay high – even if Middle East tensions cool

