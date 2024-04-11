Oil traders stay bullish as Brent hovers at $90: ‘Crude to stay elevated even if Middle East tensions cool down’
Crude price outlook: Morgan Stanley hiked its Q3 Brent crude outlook by $4 to $94 over geopolitical conflicts, while other analysts see a supply deficit of one million barrels per day in 2024 due to the prevailing OPEC cuts.
The world’s top commodity traders and analysts are increasingly confident of a bullish oil market into the second half of the year after Brent crude prices pierced $90 per barrel for the first time in months. The elevation in crude prices comes after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) kept its output policy unchanged till mid-2024 and pressed some oil producing nations to adhere to the output cuts put in place for this year.
