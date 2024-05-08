Oil trades higher after US crude inventories register sharp fall, dollar caps gains; Brent at $83/bbl
Brent crude oil futures increased 52 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $83.68 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $79.03 a barrel.
Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after U.S. oil storage data showed a larger-than-expected draw in crude stockpiles as refiners ramped up output ahead of the summer driving season.
