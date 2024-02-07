Oil trades higher for third straight day on large US fuel stock draws; Brent at $79/bbl
US gasoline stocks fell by 3.15 million barrels last week compared with analysts estimates for a build of 140,000 barrels
Oil prices rose for a third day on Wednesday, February 7, after US gasoline and distillate stocks fell more than expected, painting a healthy demand picture a day after the US government cut its estimates for output growth. Crude is only slightly higher than it was at the start of the year, with the Middle East war premium and rising transport costs largely canceled out by a mixed macroeconomic outlook.
