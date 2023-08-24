Oil trades lower as investors turn cautious ahead of Fed Chair remarks; Brent at $83/bbl1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Federal Reserve officials and other global central bankers were headed to Jackson Hole, where Powell will address the symposium on Friday.
Oil prices declined on Thursday, August 24 under pressure from the previous day's weak data from major economies, due to which investors were worried about the demand outlook and also as the US dollar strengthened ahead of a speech from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
