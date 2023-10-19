Oil prices were little changed on Thursday, October 19, as the US eased sanctions on Venezuela to allow more oil to flow globally, but traders remained nervous that Israel's military campaign in Gaza could escalate to a regional conflict. The US issued a six-month licence authorising transactions in Venezuela's energy sector, after a deal was reached between Venezuela's government and the political opposition there to ensure fair 2024 elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent futures for December were down 20, or 0.2 per cent, to $91.30 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for November, which expire on Friday, stood unchanged at $88.32 per barrel. At their session lows, both benchmarks were down more than $1 a barrel. The more active December WTI contract rose 0.2 per cent, or 18 cents, to $87.45 a barrel, according to news agency Reuters.

Oil prices rose 2 per cent in the previous session on concerns about disruptions to global supplies after Iran called for an oil embargo on Israel over the conflict in Gaza and after the US, the world's biggest oil consumer, reported a larger-than-expected inventory draw, adding to already tight supplies.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, was last trading higher by 0.45 per cent at ₹7,398 per bbl, having swung between ₹7,221 and ₹7,410 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹7,365 per barrel.

What's weighing on crude oil prices? -The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) is not planning to take any immediate action on OPEC member Iran's call, easing concerns over potential disruptions, according to Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The easing of US oil sanctions on Venezuela is unlikely to require any policy changes by the OPEC+ producer group for the time being as a recovery in production is likely to be gradual, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

-Japan, the world's fourth-largest crude buyer, on Thursday urged Saudi Arabia and other oil producing nations to increase supplies to stabilise the global oil market, as rising fuel prices amid the conflict could impact the global economy.

-US crude oil and fuel inventories dropped last week on rising demand for diesel and heating oil, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Distillate fuel stockpiles fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to October 13 to 113.8 million barrels, according to EIA data {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-EIA said energy firms pulled 4.5 million barrels of crude from stockpiles during the week ended October 13. Crude inventories fell to 419.7 million barrels, while petrol fell by 2.4 million barrels to 223.3 million barrels.

Also Read: India tells OPEC it must be sensitive to needs of oil consuming nations

Where are prices headed? Geopolitical events, such as a tragic explosion in a Gaza hospital, heightened risk premiums. Iran's proposed oil embargo on Israel adds an additional layer of complexity to the situation, with potential implications for the dynamics within OPEC, noted analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’We anticipate that crude oil prices will remain volatile during today's trading session. In the current session, crude oil has a support level at $86.00–85.20 and faces resistance at $87.60–88.50. In terms of the Indian Rupee (INR), crude oil finds support at ₹7,240–7,150, while resistance is at ₹7,430–7,510,'' said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!