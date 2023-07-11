Oil prices were little changed on July 11 as traders weighed supply cuts by the world's biggest oil exporters with hopes for higher demand in the developing world in the second half of 2023 against a sluggish global economic outlook. Supply cuts by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia - starting from August helped to lift the benchmark prices, which were also supported by the US dollar hitting a two-month low. A weaker dollar makes crude cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost oil demand.

Brent crude futures rose 35 cents to $78.04 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 38 cents at $73.37. Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a July 19 expiry, was last trading higher by 0.6 per cent at ₹6,060 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,020 and ₹6,075 per bbl during the session so far, compared to their previous close of ₹6,024 per bbl.

Also Read: Q1 Result preview: OMCs to report sharp rise on over-recovery with crude below $80/bbl; check details

What's driving crude oil prices?

-Oil prices climbed to a nine-week high last week as supply concerns and technical buying outweighed fears that further interest rate hikes could slow economic growth and reduce the demand for oil.

-Brent futures rose $1.95, or 2.6 per cent, to settle at $78.47 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose $2.06, or 2.9 per cent, to settle at $73.86 on Friday. This was the highest close for Brent since May 1 and WTI since May 24. Both benchmarks ended up about five per cent for the week. After two months of price consolidation between roughly $73-77, Brent moved into technically overbought territory for the first time since mid April.

-The US dollar also supported crude oil as it fell to a two-week low after data showed US job growth was lower than expected but still strong enough to likely lead the US Federal Reserve to resume raising interest rates later this month as it has signaled.

-Markets are awaiting US inflation data on Wednesday to see if price pressures are continuing to moderate, which could provide clues on the interest rate outlook. While central bank officials said the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates further to tame inflation, markets are somewhat pacified by indications that months of monetary policy tightening are nearing an end.

“Oil has found a floor and the only thing ... that could break that is if U.S. inflation is scorching hot and the Fed is forced to tighten this economy into a recession," OANDA analyst Edward Moya told news agency Reuters.

-The International Energy Agency (IEA) is standing firm with the expectation that oil demand from China and developing countries, combined with recently announced supply cuts, is likely to keep the market tight in the second half of the year despite a sluggish global economy, its head said on Monday.

-The fresh output cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia brings the total reductions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), to around five million barrels per day (bpd), or about five per cent of global oil demand. Instead of cutting output, Russia will be using the crude to produce more fuel to meet the domestic demand, a government source told Reuters last week.

-Meanwhile, the secretary general of OPEC on Tuesday told a Nigerian oil and gas conference that global energy demand is forecast to rise 23 per cent by the end of 2045.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author