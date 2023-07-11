Oil trades steady supported by Saudi Arabia, Russia output cuts; weaker US dollar keeps crude upbeat2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Supply cuts by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia - starting from August helped to lift the benchmark prices, which were also supported by the US dollar hitting a two-month low.
Oil prices were little changed on July 11 as traders weighed supply cuts by the world's biggest oil exporters with hopes for higher demand in the developing world in the second half of 2023 against a sluggish global economic outlook. Supply cuts by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia - starting from August helped to lift the benchmark prices, which were also supported by the US dollar hitting a two-month low. A weaker dollar makes crude cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost oil demand.
