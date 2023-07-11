-Brent futures rose $1.95, or 2.6 per cent, to settle at $78.47 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose $2.06, or 2.9 per cent, to settle at $73.86 on Friday. This was the highest close for Brent since May 1 and WTI since May 24. Both benchmarks ended up about five per cent for the week. After two months of price consolidation between roughly $73-77, Brent moved into technically overbought territory for the first time since mid April.