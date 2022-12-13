Oil up $2/bbl on supply risks amid ongoing Keystone outage2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 07:35 AM IST
As Russia warned of a oil supply cut to the USA, Oil prices surged by $2/bbl. Brent crude gained 2.5% and settled at $77.9 a barrel
Oil prices settled up about $2 a barrel on Monday on supply jitters, as a key pipeline supplying the United States closed and Russia threatened a production cut even as China's loosening COVID-19 restrictions bolstered the fuel demand outlook.