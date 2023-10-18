Oil rises 2% on US crude storage draw, Israel-Hamas war concerns; Brent at $91/bbl
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, was last trading higher by 2.2 per cent at ₹7,350 per bbl, having swung between ₹7,255 and ₹7,500 per bbl during the session
Oil prices climbed about 2 per cent to a two-week high on Wednesday, October 18, on a bigger-than-expected US storage draw and as rising tensions in the Middle East threaten to disrupt oil supplies from the region, with Iran calling for an oil embargo on Israel. Traders expect that US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East is likely to involve balancing support for Israel and rally Arab states to help prevent a regional conflict.
