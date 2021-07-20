Oil-price swoon spurs traders to bet on further declines

Dynamics in the options market likely contributed to violent moves in the underlying price of oil, said Scott Shelton, an analyst and broker at United ICAP. Dealers who had sold put options faced big losses when crude futures began to fall on Monday. At that point they had two choices: Buy back the contracts to cut their losses just as their price was shooting up, or sell WTI futures as a hedge. Many likely took the second option, adding to the selling pressure on crude, according to Mr. Shelton.