Oil's rally above $77/barrel continues, with a weekly gain of 4% & up 0.17% on the day2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:49 PM IST
WTI crude oil futures fell slightly in mid-Asia trading after reaching two-and-a-half-month highs. The decline was due to a drop in the US dollar and cooling inflation numbers in the US, easing concerns about demand.
WTI Crude oil futures experienced slight pressure in mid-Asia electronic trades following a rise to two-and-a-half-month highs of $77.33 a barrel. The gains were driven by a drop in the US dollar, which fell below the 100 mark, reaching its lowest level since April 2022. The decline in the dollar was triggered by cooling inflation numbers in the US, the world's largest oil-consuming nation.
