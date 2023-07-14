Markets ended the final session on a strong note and gained nearly a percent. After the initial uptick, Nifty traded muted in the middle but a sharp surge in the last half an hour completely changed the tone. Consequently, Nifty settled at a new high i.e. 19,564.50 levels. Most sectors ended higher wherein IT pack was the highlight, followed by metal and realty pack. The broader indices were also in sync and gained in the range of 1.2%-1.5%.