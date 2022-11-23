Oil-shipping costs soar as Ukraine war reshapes global trade
Tankers are spending more time on the water after the Russia-Europe energy breakup
A surge in the cost of shipping oil between the world’s ports is buoying energy prices, even as a gloomy economic outlook has dragged down crude near its lowest levels of the year.
Economic fallout from the war in Ukraine has severed many of the short oil- and petroleum-product trading routes across the Baltic and North seas. Now, as Europe scrambles to find new suppliers and Russia looks to send exports elsewhere, tankers are spending more time on water before reaching their destinations.
Many shipments now spend five times longer in transit to refineries or wholesalers than they would have before the conflict, tanker operators and analysts say. The upshot is that fewer vessels are available in a global fleet that has little prospect of quickly expanding in size, a boon for shipping companies.
Average tankers have earned more than $40,000 a day for four months, their longest such stretch in 15 years, according to London-based shipbroker Clarksons. The spot price for modernized ships known as very large crude carriers, which can stretch more than three football fields in length and carry two million barrels of oil, surpassed $115,100 a day on Nov. 18. That is an 11-fold increase from that class of ship’s average daily rate last year.
The price increases come at a key moment for oil markets, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their Russia-led allies set to meet Dec. 4 amid flagging global demand and tensions with the U.S. The following day, Western governments will begin imposing sanctions against Russian energy exports that analysts expect will push traders to redirect more shipments on longer routes.
The soaring cost of transporting oil, which comes as ships carrying liquefied natural gas also fetch high prices, contrasts with plunging rates for container ships amid slowing demand from retailers and factories to move cargo.
“The world’s oil-supply maps are being completely redrawn," said Christian Ingerslev, chief executive of Copenhagen-based shipping operator Maersk Tankers A/S.
Tankers departing from Primorsk, Russia, which is near St. Petersburg, can reach the Dutch port of Rotterdam in roughly four days, Teekay Tankers Ltd. Chief Executive Kevin Mackay said during an earnings call this month. But many Russian shipments have rerouted on a roughly 26-day trip around the continent, across the Mediterranean Sea, and through the Suez Canal for delivery on the western coast of India.
To replace those Russian barrels, European buyers are also turning to more distant producers including the Middle East, South America and the U.S.
A tanker voyage from Houston to Rotterdam is about 17 days, Mr. Mackay said. Some analysts say a European Union ban of most Russian crude imports slated for Dec. 5, as well as a similar prohibition of petroleum products set for Feb. 5, could help make the new trade routes last.
“Looking ahead, we expect Russia will look to divert more barrels into Asia once the EU ban comes into full effect," Mr. Mackay said.
Elevated shipping rates have added a few dollars to the cost of each barrel of crude, depending on the distance they travel, analysts say. Front-month futures contracts for Brent crude, the global price gauge, closed Tuesday at $88.36 after a November selloff pulled prices near their lowest levels of the year this week.
The impact of Europe’s cutoff from Russian energy exports hasn’t fully borne out for refined products such as diesel, which is key for agriculture, trucking and manufacturing. The cost of transporting such fuels across the Atlantic Ocean has already tripled to about $5 per barrel in 2022, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note last month. They estimated that figure could double again by early next year.
“That’s where the real tightness is," said Natasha Kaneva, head of global commodities strategy at J.P. Morgan. While Russia appears to have access to enough oil tankers to transport its crude, she added, it faces a shortage of ships equipped for carrying petroleum products.
Tanker rates occasionally jump in response to geopolitical shocks, such as when the U.S. in 2019 sanctioned dozens of ships operated by a leading Chinese company for alleged ties to illicit Iranian oil trades.
Tanker operators “appreciate years like this one when they’re making money hand over fist," said Omar Nokta, a shipping analyst at Jefferies.
Mr. Nokta said the altered routes mean tankers have fewer opportunities to load cargo while facing new logistical snafus, compounding the shortage of available ships. Still, tanker operators don’t expect to use their current windfall to order new vessels.
Shipyards are backlogged with container ship orders, Ardmore Shipping Corp. Chief Executive Anthony Gurnee said, meaning new tankers wouldn’t arrive for a few years, raising the risk they would be technologically dated. The Bermuda-based Ardmore is instead weighing purchases of secondhand ships, a used-tanker market that some analysts say could also tighten if Russian-linked companies try to snap up available vessels to help circumvent Western sanctions.
Mr. Gurnee said Ardmore’s 10-person charter team increasingly works like traders, plotting out the best combination of routes for a 30-ship fleet of product and chemical tankers.
With so much volatility in the market, he said, “there doesn’t appear to be any practical upper limit on how high our rates can go."
—Joe Wallace contributed to this article.