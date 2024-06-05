Oil marketing companies (OMCs) stare at dismal earnings growth in the first quarter of current fiscal (Q1FY25) and likely have no pricing power over the retail rates of petrol and diesel in the near-term. According to Sumit Pokharna, VP-Research Analyst, Kotak Securities, the state-owned OMCs are currently incurring under-recoveries in Q1FY25, due to which the auto fuel marketing margins have been moderated to Rs3/litre, from Rs3.5/litre for FY2025E.

‘’We believe that OMCs are effectively cushioning all the impact of the oil price, product crack, logistics cost, and currency fluctuations. Furthermore, we do not expect OMCs to have any pricing power on petrol, diesel, and liquified petroleum gas or LPG (~80-85 per cent of sales volume) in Q1FY25,'' Pokharna told LiveMint.

The lack of pricing power with OMCs ‘’remains our key concern,'' he added. India's three major state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) posted a combined net profit of ₹81,336 crore in the previous financial year till the end of the March quarter (FY24).

Will OMCs cut petrol, diesel prices soon?

In Q1FY25 till date, the diesel marketing margins have reduced to Rs.2.6/litre from Rs.3.4/lts in Q4FY24. Similarly, in Q1FY25 till date, Petrol marketing margins (Rs./ltrs) have reduced to Rs.1.8/ltrs from Rs.6.0/lts in Q4FY24. We believe any meaningful correction in crude oil prices can improve marketing margins.

Furthermore, we do not expect OMCs to have any pricing power on petrol, diesel, and LPG (~80-85% of sales volume) in Q1FY25, given the ongoing general elections.

In Q1FY25 till date, Dated Brent crude oil prices have increased by 3.8% as compared to Q4FY24. Higher crude oil prices are negative for refining companies in general. Notably, Q1FY25 is set to be dismal for OMCs (oil marketing companies like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL) driven by (1) a correction in refining margins over the past few weeks (Q1TDFY25: SG complex margin of US$3.5/bbl versus US$7.3/bbl qoq) and (2) return of auto fuel under-recoveries.

