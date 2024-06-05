OMCs to hold petrol, diesel prices in Q1FY25; dismal earnings eyed over revised margins: Kotak's Sumit Pokharna
OMCs lack pricing power on petrol, diesel rates in Q1FY25 due to subdued earnings, which remains a ‘’key concern'', according to analysts at Kotak Securities
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) stare at dismal earnings growth in the first quarter of current fiscal (Q1FY25) and likely have no pricing power over the retail rates of petrol and diesel in the near-term. According to Sumit Pokharna, VP-Research Analyst, Kotak Securities, the state-owned OMCs are currently incurring under-recoveries in Q1FY25, due to which the auto fuel marketing margins have been moderated to Rs3/litre, from Rs3.5/litre for FY2025E.
