ONGC shares: 2 key triggers that could drive the stock in 2023, according to Motilal Oswal2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 01:58 PM IST
- The year 2023 is likely to be a defining year for ONGC with two prominent triggers, as per Motilal Oswal
Oil and gas production to improve 10% and 20% from mid-CY23, respectively, as per domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal, which has shared Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) as the top idea for new year 2023 in the sector.
