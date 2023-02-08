Only 2 tonnes of gold imported from UAE despite duty concession

Import data from the UAE shows a spike in shipments of platinum in the April-November period. Government officials told Mint that it was due to exploitation of a loophole, wherein a platinum alloy comprising 96% gold was being imported into India to leverage the duty differential with respect to gold. Hence, some bullion importers were reportedly importing refined gold disguised as platinum alloy which attracted 10.4% import duty at the time as compared to 15% for gold. To be sure, duty on platinum alloy imports was hiked to 15.4% in October to plug the loophole. “We are told that from the next month onwards there could be an increase in the offtake of gold. That’s partly because the issue of platinum alloy being disguised as gold is largely addressed by plugging the loophole," the official said.