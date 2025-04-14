OPEC cuts oil demand outlook amid US tariff hit despite output hike
SummaryThe Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its forecast for oil demand growth just days after a surprise decision to boost output, citing the impact of US tariffs on the global economy and crude consumption.
