OPEC, IEA emerge most divided on oil demand projections since 2008
IEA and OPEC are the world's most closely watched forecasters of oil demand growth. The two groups have been further apart on projections since atleast 16 years.
Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) and the producer group Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have emerged most divided on oil demand forecast than they have been since at least 2008. IEA and OPEC are the world's most closely watched forecasters of oil demand growth.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started