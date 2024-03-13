OPEC, IEA emerge most divided on oil demand projections since 2008

Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) and the producer group Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have emerged most divided on oil demand forecast than they have been since at least 2008. IEA and OPEC are the world's most closely watched forecasters of oil demand growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by news agency Reuters, the gap in demand projections between the IEA, which represents industrialised countries, and the OPEC means that the groups are indicating opposite signals to traders and investors on market strength in 2024. In the longer term, the two groups are also sending divergent signs about the speed of the world's transition to cleaner fuels.

The IEA predicted in February this year that oil demand will rise by 1.22 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, while OPEC expected 2.25 million bpd in its February report. The difference in the projections is about one per cent of world demand.

