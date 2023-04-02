OPEC+ makes over 1 million-barrel oil production cut - Here's a detailed list

OPEC+ makes over 1 million-barrel oil production cut - Here's a detailed list2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:18 PM IST
The initial impact of the cuts, starting next month, will add up to about 1.1 million barrels a day. From July, due to the extension of Russia’s existing supply reduction, there will be about 1.6 million barrels a day less crude on the market than previously expected.
OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut on Sunday, ignoring previous assurances that it would hold supply steady to maintain a stable market. The reduction is slated to exceed 1 million barrels a day, and according to analysts, may mean a rise in global oil prices by $10 per barrel.
