OPEC+ makes over 1 million-barrel oil production cut - Here's a detailed list

OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut on Sunday, ignoring previous assurances that it would hold supply steady to maintain a stable market. The reduction is slated to exceed 1 million barrels a day, and according to analysts, may mean a rise in global oil prices by $10 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia leads the list with a reduction of 500,000 barrels per day. The list also includes fellow members such as Kuwait, the United Arabia Emirates and Algeria. Meanwhile, war-hit Russia has said that it would continue the production cut implemented from March to June till the end of this year.

Not all OPEC+ members were joining the move as some are already pumping well below agreed levels due to a lack of production capacity.

Here is a detailed breakdown:

Saudi Arabia will cut output by 500,000 bpd from May until the end of 2023

Iraq will reduce its production by 211,000 bpd from May until the end of 2023

The UAE said it would cut production by 144,000 bpd from May until the end of 2023

Kuwait announced a cut of 128,000 bpd from May until the end of 2023

Oman announced a cut of 40,000 bpd from May until the end of 2023

Algeria said it would cut its output by 48,000 bpd from May until the end of 2023

Kazakhstan will cut output by 78,000 bpd from May until the end of 2023

Russia will extend a voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of 2023

Gabon would make a voluntary cut of 8,000 bpd

The development comes a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023.

This will be the biggest reduction since the OPEC cartel slashed two million barrels per day in October. While the initial impact will add up to 1.1 million barrels per day the number is likely to go up to about 1.6 million barrels a day from July.

(With inputs from agencies)

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test