Explained | Why did OPEC+ members extend oil output cuts to mid-2024
Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the OPEC cartel, said it would extend its voluntary cut of one million bpd through the end of June, leaving its output at around 9 million bpd.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed earlier this week to extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter or mid-2024.
