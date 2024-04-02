OPEC+ Meeting Tomorrow: Oil producers unlikely to change output policy on April 3 after crude hits 2024-high
OPEC+ members will review the market and members' implementation of output cuts they have already agreed to extend on April 3.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) will conduct its joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting (JMMC) on Wednesday, April 3, led by oil producing majors Saudi Arabia and Russia, shortly after crude oil prices hit their highest this year. OPEC+ members will review the market and members' implementation of output cuts they have already agreed to extend.
