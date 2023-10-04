comScore
Saudi Arabia, Russia to stick with 1.3 mbpd oil output cuts till end of 2023

 Edited By Nikita Prasad

Saudi Arabia and Russia said they will stick with oil supply curbs of more than 1 million barrels a day to the end of the year as a rally in prices falters.

The logo of the OPEC. (REUTERS)

The leaders of the OPEC coalition announced the plans in separate official statements on Wednesday. Saudi has slashed crude production by 1 million barrels a day, and Moscow is curbing exports by 300,000 a day, on top of earlier cuts made with fellow OPEC nations.

 

Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 02:46 PM IST
