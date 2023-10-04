Saudi Arabia, Russia to stick with 1.3 mbpd oil output cuts till end of 2023

Saudi Arabia and Russia said they will stick with oil supply curbs of more than 1 million barrels a day to the end of the year as a rally in prices falters.

The leaders of the OPEC coalition announced the plans in separate official statements on Wednesday. Saudi has slashed crude production by 1 million barrels a day, and Moscow is curbing exports by 300,000 a day, on top of earlier cuts made with fellow OPEC nations.

