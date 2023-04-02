OPEC production cut could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, says analyst

OPEC production cut could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, says analyst1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced voluntary cuts to their production amounting to around 1.15 million barrels per day in a surprise move they said was aimed at supporting market stability.
OPEC producers' unexpected 1.15 million barrel per day production cut could lift global oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday.
