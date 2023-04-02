OPEC production cut could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, says analyst 1 min read . 10:37 PM IST Reuters FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A general view shows an oil rig used in drilling at the Zubair oilfield in Basra, Iraq, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani/File Photo/File Photo Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced voluntary cuts to their production amounting to around 1.15 million barrels per day in a surprise move they said was aimed at supporting market stability.

