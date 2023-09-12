OPEC reduces 2023 oil demand by 1 lakh bpd to 29 mbpd, Saudi output cut leads to 3 mbpd shortfall2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Global oil markets are likely to face a supply shortfall of more than 3 MBPD next quarter — potentially the biggest deficit in more than a decade — as Saudi Arabia extends its supply output cuts till December.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in its latest monthly oil market report for September, has revised down the global oil demand for 2023 by 1 lakh barrels per day to 29.2 million barrels per day (bpd) - which is 8 lakh bpd higher than 2022. The oil cartel has also cut the 2024 demand outlook by 1 lakh bpd to 30 mbpd. The report comes days after Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the most prominent members of OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) extended their voluntary oil supply cuts of 1.3 mbpd till the end of the year.
