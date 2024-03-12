OPEC retains demand forecast for 2024, raises economic growth projections; Brent stuck at $82/bbl
After the projections, international crude oil prices were little changed in today's session with the benchmark Brent futures for May delivery were up 24 cents sticking at $82.45 per barrel.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) bloc, led by Saudi Arabia has retained its forecast for demand growth for 2024 and 2025, amid constant tensions in the Middle East. The oil producer group however, raised its global economic growth forecast for this year saying that there was more room for improvement.
