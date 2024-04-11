OPEC sticks to oil demand view, cuts non-OPEC supply growth forecast
SummaryThe Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but lowered its forecast for non-OPEC supply growth for this year and next.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but lowered its forecast for non-OPEC supply growth for this year and next.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more