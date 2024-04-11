OPEC sticks to oil demand view, cuts non-OPEC supply growth forecast

At its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting last week, OPEC+ didn’t make any changes to their current oil output policy. The group welcomed pledges from Iraq and Kazakhstan to achieve full conformity with production targets and compensate for overproduction, as well as Russia’s announcement that its cuts in the second quarter will be based on production instead of exports. OPEC+ also said that members who oversupplied during the first quarter will present compensation plans by the end of the month.