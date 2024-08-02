OPEC+ sticks to output policy of 5.86 million barrel pullback per day, hints at unwinding cuts from October

  • OPEC+ is currently cutting output by a total of 5.86 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 5.7 per cent of global demand, in a series of steps agreed since 2022

Nikita Prasad (with inputs from Reuters)
Published2 Aug 2024, 07:56 PM IST
OPEC+ is currently cutting output by a total of 5.86 million barrels per day
OPEC+ is currently cutting output by a total of 5.86 million barrels per day(REUTERS)

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+ kept the oil output policy unchanged at their meeting conducted on Thursday, but hinted at plans to start unwinding one layer of output cuts from October, and repeated that the hike could be paused or reversed if needed.

Several ministers from the OPEC+ cartel held an online joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting (JMMC) on August 1. OPEC+ is currently cutting output by a total of 5.86 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 5.7 per cent of global demand, in a series of steps agreed since 2022 to bolster the market amid uncertainty over global demand and rising supply outside the group.

Also Read: OPEC+ verdict impact: Oil hits 4-month low despite extended supply cuts till 2025; Near-term outlook turns bearish

OPEC+ August Policy: What has the oil cartel decided?

OPEC+ said in a statement that the members making the most recent layer of cuts - a 2.2 million bpd voluntary cut until September - reiterated that its gradual phase-out could be paused or reversed, depending upon the market conditions. Crude oil prices have fallen from a 2024 high above $92 a barrel in April to below $81, pressured by concern about the strength of demand but finding support this week from increasing tensions in the Middle East.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday the current level of oil prices was comfortable for Russia, its budget, and other participants in the market. Supply and demand remained in balance, he added. "Starting from the fourth quarter, if the balance of supply and demand is positive, a partial increase in production is possible," said Novak.

Also Read: Oil falls as demand concerns counter Middle East escalation

OPEC+ agreed at its last meeting in June to phase out the 2.2 million bpd cut over the course of a year from October 2024 until September 2025. It also agreed then to extend earlier cuts of 3.66 million bpd until end-2025.

Soon after that development, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC+ could pause or reverse the production hikes if it decided the market is not strong enough. The meeting also noted assurances from Iraq, Kazakhstan and Russia to achieve full conformity with the pledged output cuts. 

Those countries had earlier delivered plans to compensate for the past overproduction. The JMMC, which groups the oil ministers of Saudi Arabia, Russia and other leading producers, usually meets every two months and can make recommendations to the wider OPEC+ group. The JMMC will hold its next meeting on October 2.

Also Read: Expert View | Oil market oversupplied with high US output, Brent seen at $87-$92 for 2024: ShareKhan’s Mohammed Imran

OPEC oil output rises in July on Saudi rebound

OPEC oil output rose in July as a rebound in Saudi Arabian supply and small increases elsewhere offset the impact of ongoing voluntary supply cuts by other members and the wider OPEC+ alliance, according to news agency Reuters.

OPEC pumped 26.70 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, up 100,000 bpd from June, according to the survey based on shipping data and information from industry sources. The increase comes despite OPEC+ keeping in place most of its output cuts until the end of 2025 to bolster the market in the face of tepid demand growth, high interest rates and rising US production.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 07:56 PM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesOPEC+ sticks to output policy of 5.86 million barrel pullback per day, hints at unwinding cuts from October

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.20
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-4.85 (-2.97%)

Bharat Electronics

302.95
03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-8.2 (-2.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation

177.20
03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-2.55 (-1.42%)

Tata Motors

1,096.90
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-47.7 (-4.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

383.00
03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
34.8 (9.99%)

PCBL

376.95
03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
30.4 (8.77%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

116.95
03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
7.55 (6.9%)

One 97 Communications

526.75
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
29.55 (5.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.00-87.00
    Chennai
    71,932.001,514.00
    Delhi
    71,023.00-88.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.00333.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue