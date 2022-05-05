OPEC sticks to production plan as high oil prices boost economies

Baghdad says rising prices generated its highest oil revenue since 1972 in March, when it made $11 billion in a month. The IMF expects Iraq to be the fastest-growing oil economy in the region at 9.6% this year. But it is also facing an inflation rate of 6.9% in 2022, the fund says, in part driven by food prices. To mitigate living costs, Iraq’s government has proposed a law authorizing the spending of $20 billion, including for the purchase of at least six months’ worth of wheat and covering debts of farmers hit by rising fertilizer costs.