OPEC+ sticks with oil production cutbacks for first quarter to prevent surplus amid weak demand
OPEC+ pledged roughly 900,000 barrels a day of additional output curbs for the first quarter as global demand growth slows and rival supplies, led by the US, continue to climb.
OPEC signaled it will stick with oil production cutbacks this quarter, as the group seeks to avert a surplus
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message