OPEC to cut oil output for first time in a year

OPEC to cut oil output for first time in a year2 min read . 06:32 PM IST
- OPEC+ will reduce production by 100,000 barrels a day next month, taking supplies back to August levels, the group said in a statement
For the first time in a year, OPEC+ agreed to make a token oil supply cut for October, trying to stabilise international markets after a faltering economic backdrop triggered the longest price rout in two years.
For the first time in a year, OPEC+ agreed to make a token oil supply cut for October, trying to stabilise international markets after a faltering economic backdrop triggered the longest price rout in two years.
At a meeting held today, OPEC decided to reduce production by 100,000 barrels a day next month, taking supplies back to August levels, the group said in a statement.
At a meeting held today, OPEC decided to reduce production by 100,000 barrels a day next month, taking supplies back to August levels, the group said in a statement.
Noting the adverse impact of volatility and the decline in liquidity on the current oil market and the need to support the market’s stability and its efficient functioning, the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting highlighted that it would be willing to call another ministerial meeting at any time if needed to address market developments.
Its next scheduled talks will be on 5 October.
Meanwhile, India is also the world's third largest importer of oil. A rise in oil prices increases imported inflation.
Oil prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as OPEC+ producers agreed to cut oil output targets by 100,000 bpd in October, according to a source.
Brent crude futures futures for November delivery rose $3.57 to $96.59 a barrel, a 3.8% gain, by 7:24 am ET (12:24 GMT).
US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $2.13, or 2.5%, at $89 after a 0.3% gain in the previous session.
US markets are closed for a public holiday today.
Benchmark Brent crude oil has dropped to about $95 a barrel from $120 in June on fears of an economic slowdown and recession in the West.
It was also dragged down by a potential supply boost from Iranian crude returning to the market if Tehran is able to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with global powers.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer and a key OPEC+ member, does not support a production cut at this time and the producer group is likely to decide to keep output steady.
Oil prices have fallen in the past three months from multi-year highs hit in March, pressured by concerns that interest rate increases and coronavirus restrictions in parts of China could slow global economic growth and dent oil demand.
Lockdown measures in China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen eased on Monday as new infections showed signs of stabilising though the city remains on high vigilance.
Meanwhile, talks to revive the West's 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, potentially providing a supply boost from Iranian crude returning to the market, has hit a new snag.
The White House on Friday rejected Iran's call for a deal to be linked with closure of investigations by the UN nuclear watchdog, a Western diplomat said.