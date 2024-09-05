OPEC+ to pause planned October oil output hike of 180,000 bpd for two months after crude crashes to 14-month low

  • OPEC+ to pause planned October oil output hike of 180,000 bpd for two months after crude crashes to 14-month low

Nikita Prasad
Published5 Sep 2024, 08:41 PM IST
OPEC agreed in June on a road map for gradually restoring supplies halted since 2022
OPEC agreed in June on a road map for gradually restoring supplies halted since 2022(REUTERS)

OPEC agreed to pause its planned oil output hike for two months after prices plunged amid fragile demand and plentiful supply.

Key coalition members won’t go ahead with the scheduled hike of 180,000 barrels a day in October, according to delegates who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Oil prices jumped more than 1%.

The rethink came after downbeat economic data from China and the US — the biggest consumers — sent crude prices below $73 a barrel earlier this week, reaching the lowest since late 2023. This offers consumers some relief after years of rampant inflation, but leaves prices too low for the Saudis and others in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to cover their government spending.

Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, OPEC agreed in June on a road map for gradually restoring supplies halted since 2022. But it vacillated as soon as the plan was unveiled, repeatedly stressing the increases could be “paused or reversed” if necessary. A major output disruption in Libya had seemed to offer the group space to go ahead, but members are now leaning toward caution.

Postponing the rise might avert the surplus that prominent market-watchers such as the International Energy Agency and trading giant Trafigura Group were expecting in the fourth quarter. Conversely, opening the taps could initiate a slump toward $50 a barrel, Citigroup Inc. had warned.

“OPEC faced a binary choice between delaying tapering and enduring a disorderly crude price rout,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official. “It appears to have chosen the former.”

At the start of this week, OPEC delegates were signaling that the scheduled boost remained on track.

Output in member Libya was slashed in half last week after authorities in the eastern region shuttered more than 500,000 barrels a day in a clash with the Tripoli-based government over control of the central bank.

The disruption came on top of the halt of Libya’s biggest oil field, Sharara, earlier in August.

But on Tuesday, Sadiq Al-Kabir — the central bank governor whose attempted ouster precipitated the crisis — said there were “strong” indications political factions are nearing an agreement to overcome the current deadlock.

Brent futures plunged 5% and OPEC officials shifted position, saying that discussions on delaying the group’s supply hike were in progress.

While global crude markets are currently tight amid summer driving demand, they’re set to ease significantly once the seasonal peak in consumption passes.

Data from China has shown critical engines of economic growth sputtering, with factory activity contracting for a fourth month and the value of new-home sales declining. US manufacturing activity showed a fifth consecutive month of contraction.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 08:41 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesOPEC+ to pause planned October oil output hike of 180,000 bpd for two months after crude crashes to 14-month low

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

181.20
03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
4.15 (2.34%)

Tata Steel

151.75
03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
0.45 (0.3%)

Max Financial Services

1,119.90
03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
-13 (-1.15%)

Bharat Electronics

290.60
03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
-8.3 (-2.78%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories

2,116.90
03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
147.1 (7.47%)

UTI Asset Management Company

1,266.55
03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
77.55 (6.52%)

KEC International

989.00
03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
57.3 (6.15%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

206.90
03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
10.8 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,505.00-134.00
    Chennai
    73,291.0081.00
    Delhi
    73,363.00725.00
    Kolkata
    72,650.00-1,132.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue