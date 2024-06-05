OPEC+ verdict impact: Oil hits 4-month low despite extended supply cuts till 2025; Near-term outlook turns bearish
A surprise build in US crude stocks and larger-than-expected rise in fuel stocks fuelled demand concerns among investors amid worries of a rise in supply later this year.
International crude oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, June 5, after hitting a four-month low in the previous session despite the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) extending the supply cuts till 2025. A surprise build in US crude stocks and a larger-than-expected rise in fuel stocks fuelled demand concerns among investors amid worries of a rise in supply later this year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started