Outlook 2024: Can gold maintain its shine next year? Here's what experts say
Gold prices remained resilient in 2023, giving a return of about 14 per cent in international markets and jumping nearly 16 per cent in the domestic market as of December 28, supported by economic uncertainty and expectations of a Fed rate cut in 2024.
