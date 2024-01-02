Outlook 2024: Oil to hover between $80-$90/barrel in 2024; OPEC+ to dictate trends, say experts
Supply-demand balances show a situation of oversupply and stock builds in the first half of 2024, with some deficit seen only by Q3 2024. In the base case, oil prices will likely hover above $80/bbl and can inch closer to $90/bbl by Q3 2024, said S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Crude oil futures lost over 10 per cent in 2023 in a volatile year of trading and reported their biggest annual drop since 2020, marked by geopolitical conflict in the Middle East and concerns about the oil output levels of major producers around the world. Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is currently cutting output by around six million barrels per day, representing about six per cent of global supply.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started