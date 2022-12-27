Indian stocks were among the top performers in the world this year with benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surging to record high levels in December 2022, overcoming concerns about higher interest rates and slowdown. Adani Group stocks dominated the rally while banking stocks also gave the boost on a recovery in credit demand. Here we list out five stocks that were among the top outperformers in 2022:

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group stock has more than doubled this year and gave multibagger return in 2022. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have 117% after it became the second group firm to join the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

Adani Enterprises is known to incubate new businesses for the ports-to-power conglomerate that has been rapidly diversifying into newer areas such as green energy, airports, cement, data centers and media. Led by Asia’s richest man, the flagship was added to the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index at the end of September. Meanwhile, Adani Group stocks like Adani Power and Adani Wilmar have also doubled in value this year.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is the flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Group.

Bank of Baroda: The PSU bank stock has gained over 110% this year amid positive earnings performance led by improvement in asset quality and net interest income which aided the bank's profit in Q2.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL): Amid the rally in certain defence stocks this year, Bharat Dynamics has outperformed by rallying more than 130% in 2022 as compared to 2% rise in benchmark BSE Sensex during the period.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), was incorporated on 16 July, 1970 as a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India to be the manufacturing base for guided missile systems and allied equipment for the Indian Armed Forces.

Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank shares have maintained their bullish momentum after reporting an all-time high profit during the second quarter of the current fiscal year or Q2 FY23. The private bank's stock has given multibagger return this year by rallying about 135% during the period.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL): On a year-to-date basis, the defence stock has delivered a multibagger return of 105%. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is a largecap Navratna CPSE company that operates in the industrial sector. The business provides products and services to the defence industry.