Palm oil news: Malaysia expects production rebound, rules out export curbs

Malaysia, which is the world’s second-biggest palm oil producer after Indonesia, has ruled out export curbs and also expects production to rebound as later this year as more pandemic-related curbs ease. Many countries around the world are taking to food protectionism to secure local supplies and battle rising food costs, stoked in part by supply shocks caused by the war in Ukraine. Indonesia had temporarily banned palm oil exports but recently lifted it with some riders.

