Palm oil prices seen ticking up as rains slash output and demand strengthens3 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 11:09 AM IST
Palm oil prices have climbed by around a fifth this month but are still trading far below an all-time high set in March
Palm oil prices have climbed by around a fifth this month but are still trading far below an all-time high set in March
Palm oil prices are likely to strengthen further as excessive rain in key producing countries curbs output, while demand increases for its use in food and biofuels, industry officials said.