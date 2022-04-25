India's 60 per cent of the edible oil requirement is met through imports while refined palm oil imports account for over 30 per cent of the country's total palm oil imports, In February, the Indian government cut its tax on crude palm oil (CPO) imports to 5% from 7.5%, as the world's biggest edible oil importer tries to rein in local prices of the commodity and help domestic refiners and consumers.

