Global oil prices rebounded in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors assessed the outlook for a de-escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has entered its second month and rattled markets worldwide. Futures in New York rose above $105 a barrel after losing more than 8% over the previous two sessions. Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, said "Oil prices were trading down on Tuesday as it appeared that Ukraine and Russia had made some progress in their peace talks, but oil price recoups losses as API reports large crude oil inventory draw." The Indian crude oil basket, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude was at $112.41 per barrel on 30, according to data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.