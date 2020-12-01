Home >Markets >Commodities >Petrol, diesel prices kept unchanged today. Latest rates here
1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2020, 12:13 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for third day in a row after a series of hikes. Today, petrol retailed at 82.34 per litre in Delhi, 89.02 in Mumbai, 85.31 in Chennai and 83.87 in Kolkata. Similarly, diesel retailed at 72.42 in Delhi, 78.97 in Mumbai, 77.84 in Chennai and 75.99 in Kolkata.

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise as hopes of a vaccine development led to a rally in international oil prices. This was the eighth increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision.

In nine days, petrol price has gone up by 1.07 per litre and diesel rate has risen by 1.67.

Prior to the November 20 hike, petrol prices had been static since September 22 and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2.

Public sector oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on benchmark international oil price and foreign exchange rate.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In global markets, Brent crude prices fell today as concerns over mounting supply returned to the fore after leading producers delayed talks on 2021 output policy that could extend cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap fuel demand.

Brent crude was down 26 cents, or 0.5% at $47.62 a barrel. Still, Brent crude had surged around 27% in November after COVID-19 vaccine developments raised hopes of an economic recovery that could boost fuel demand.

