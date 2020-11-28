Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Commodities >Petrol, diesel prices raised for 8th straight time: Check rates in your city
Fuel pumps are pictured at a petrol station.

Petrol, diesel prices raised for 8th straight time: Check rates in your city

2 min read . 01:19 PM IST Staff Writer

  • In Delhi, the petrol price crossed 82-mark and diesel surpassed 72 a litre
  • In Mumbai, the petrol price today was raised to 88.81 per litre from 88.58, while diesel rates went up from 78.38 to 78.66

The oil marketing firms have increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday in four metro cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The oil marketing firms have increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday in four metro cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased today, the eighth hike in past nine days. In Delhi, the petrol price crossed 82-mark and diesel surpassed 72 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased today, the eighth hike in past nine days. In Delhi, the petrol price crossed 82-mark and diesel surpassed 72 a litre.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise as hopes of a vaccine development led to a rally in international oil prices.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to 82.13 per litre from 81.89, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

Diesel rates went up from 71.86 to 72.13 per litre.

Current prices of petrol and diesel:

  • Delhi 82.13 72.13
  • Mumbai 88.81 78.66
  • Chennai 85.12 77.56
  • Kolkata 83.67 75.70

This is the eighth increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-week hiatus.

In nine days, petrol price has gone up by 1.07 per litre and diesel rate has risen by 1.67.

Prior to the November 20 hike, petrol prices had been static since September 22 and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2.

Public sector oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on benchmark international oil price and foreign exchange rate.

They have, however, resorted to calibrating the rates since the pandemic broke out with a view to avoiding volatility in retail prices.

The 58-day hiatus in petrol price revision and 48-day status quo on diesel rates were preceded by no change in rates between June 30 and August 15 and a 85-day status quo between March 17 and June 6.

In Mumbai, the petrol price on Saturday was raised to 88.81 per litre from 88.58, while diesel rates went up from 78.38 to 78.66.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.