Petrol, diesel prices to be slashed by ₹3-5/litre around Diwali? Here's what brokerage says3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 09:50 PM IST
According to domestic brokerage firm JM Financials, this cut in fuel prices should mostly happen via reduction in excise duty or value-added tax (VAT).
Following the recent cut in domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) prices, the government may cut petrol and diesel rates by ₹3-5/litre around Diwali given key state elections start from November-December 2023. According to domestic brokerage firm JM Financials, this cut in fuel prices should mostly happen via reduction in excise duty or value-added tax (VAT), given the oil marketing companies (OMCs) lose out on auto-fuel marketing business at the current high crude prices.
