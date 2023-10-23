Physical gold or digital gold? This is the best way to buy the yellow metal this Dussehra
While for centuries, Indians bought gold in physical forms, like coins, bars, and jewellery, Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst - Commodities, Axis Securities, believes that it might be time to move on. Here's how he recommends buying gold this Dussehra.
Dussehra, celebrated on the 10th day of Navratri, is considered an auspicious day in India. On this auspicious day, people like to start new ventures, invest in real estate or vehicles, and buy gold.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started