Planning to invest in Silver? Wait for a crash, advises Robert Kiyosaki - sees next Silver price target at $200

As silver prices continue to trade past $70 and briefly surged beyond $80 an ounce, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad Robert Kiyosaki reiterated his belief that the white metal could eventually surge to $200 — an ounce by 2026.

Silver prices have been on a tear in recent months, significantly outperforming many traditional asset classes. It has surged 160% in 2025 YTD.

In a post on X dated December 29, Kiyosaki posed a blunt question that immediately caught investor attention: “SILVER BUBBLE ABOUT to BURST?” While reiterating his long-standing affection for the metal, he cautioned investors against chasing prices blindly amid fear of missing out.

“I love silver… I bought my first silver in 1965,” he wrote, adding that the current surge has the hallmarks of “FOMO Fear of Missing Out MANIA.” Kiyosaki warned that such phases often precede sharp corrections, urging investors to stay patient rather than rush in at elevated levels.

His remarks come as Silver witnessed a sharp fall after hitting $80 for the first time ever. Moreover, silver’s sharp rally has split market opinion — with some seeing speculative excess and others arguing the metal is entering a long-term structural uptrend driven by supply constraints and rising industrial demand.

“If you are planning on investing in silver be patient. Wait for a crash then GO or NO,” he said, underlining a core lesson from his Rich Dad philosophy. One of the most widely shared lines from his post reinforced this principle: “Your profit is made when you buy… NOT when you sell.” According to Kiyosaki, disciplined entry points — not emotional exits — determine long-term wealth creation.

Despite flagging near-term risks, he did not retreat from his broader thesis. Kiyosaki said he believes silver could still cross $100 in 2026 and “possibly $200 an ounce,” arguing that patience, not panic, is essential for smart investors.

From $70 to $200? Kiyosaki’s Long-Term Silver Conviction Kiyosaki’s cautionary note did not dilute his conviction. In another post the same day, he reacted to silver breaking past $80 with a succinct, provocative question: “SILVER BREAKS $80.00. $200 NEXT?” The message underscored the wariness of short-term froth, yet his bullishness on the metal’s longer-term trajectory.

The massive $200 target for 2026 was not the first time he had predicted. In an earlier post dated December 26, Kiyosaki addressed a question many investors were asking as silver climbed above $70: “IS IT TOO LATE TO BUY SILVER?.” If investors view current prices as a peak, he argued, then they may indeed be late. But if they believe the rally is just beginning, the opportunity may still be unfolding.

“I believe silver is just getting started and I believe $70–$200 silver could be an outside reality in 2026,” he wrote, adding that there are “many reasons” behind his projection. Rather than issuing a blanket recommendation, Kiyosaki encouraged investors to do their own research, listen to both bullish and bearish arguments, and start small.

He further revealed that he began acquiring silver in 1965, when prices were below a dollar an ounce, and said he continues to accumulate even at current levels. “When you study and learn from your mistakes… you will become a truly rich person. That’s priceless,” he advised investors.

Silver price today Globally, Silver price today stabilised after its sharpest one-day fall in more than five years as traders booked profits following a strong year-end rally.

The metal traded near $73 an ounce on Tuesday after tumbling 9% in the previous session, while gold was largely steady after its biggest drop in two months. The pullback across precious metals came as technical indicators showed prices had risen too fast, with thin liquidity amplifying swings. Platinum and palladium also slipped after double-digit losses.